Disha Patani has a crush on this BTS singer as she shares their track 'ON'

Who isn’t a mega BTS fan these days? The Korean pop band has captivated one and all with their music and Bollywood celebrity Disha Patani is not far from being a part of ARMY, as their fans like to call themselves.

This weekend, Disha Patani revealed which BTS track she loves the most and she shared it with the video of the song. Disha’s most favourite track is ‘ON’ and she focused on BTS member V (formally known as Kim Taehyung) and showered him with love. We wonder how rumoured beau Tiger Shroff reacted to it!

In the video, she put V in the spotlight, as he performed the intense choreography standing beside fellow member Jin. She shared the post with stickers and alphabet "V" resting between them.

Earlier last year, Disha Patani had shared that she was “obsessed” with ‘Boy With Luv’, another BTS track. She shared a snapshot of the group's hit song Boy With Luv and said she was 'obsessed' with the track.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in ‘Malang’ with Aditya Roy Kapur. She will soon be seen in Salman Khan's ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The movie is slated to release this Eid. She also has ‘Ek Villain Returns’ with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022.