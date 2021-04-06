BTS to release new song in May 2021: Report

BTS has new music on the way this summer.

After dropping a Japanese track ‘Film Out’, the Korean pop band is awaiting the release of the album, ‘BTS, THE BEST’ which will have a compilation of their hit Japanese songs. BTS also plans on releasing a new song in May 2021.

Apart from the band’s collaborative work, they are also set to release some solo work. BTS members have already been teasing mixtapes.

Their label, Big Hit Music also released a statement on the same and said, "We will reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”

Meanwhile, the Japanese album will be released on June 16. It will also have some behind-the-scenes and making of jacket photos, along with 23 tracks.