Oscars: Will Packer set to produce 2022 Academy Awards

Will Packer will produce the upcoming Academy Awards 2022 that are scheduled for March 27.

This will be the first Oscar show to be produced by Will Packer. Will has previously produced several films and TV projects including ‘Straight Outta Compton’, ‘Ride Along’, ‘Girls Trip’, the Think Like a Man films and the television remake of ‘Roots’, for which he received an Emmy nomination.

“Will is a powerhouse producer who has enjoyed success across all movie genres!” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “He’s already bringing a boundless energy and a focus on innovation to this year’s Oscars, to entertain the widest spectrum of fans. Many wonderful surprises ahead.”

On the new job role, Will Packer said, “The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I’m fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor.”

Added Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, “There is no one better than Will Packer to celebrate our collective love for cinema. Will is a world-class hitmaker and the ideal producer to capture the prestige of the Oscars and deliver a powerful and moving event.”

Shayla Cowan, chief of staff of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, will serve as co-producer alongside Packer. Cowan manages and oversees all the operational activities of both companies, advises on marketing, communications and business strategies, and provides support on the development and production of the company’s films, television and digital programming.

As for Academy Awards 2022, there is no word yet on the host but after three hostless Oscar ceremonies, it might be a good idea to see a familiar face. The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.