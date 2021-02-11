It's confirmed! 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of Dragon' to start rolling from April

Wait just got shorter for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, ‘House of the Dragon’.

According to latest confirmation from the network, the ‘GoT’ prequel will start filming from April, 2021. The confirmation was made during the Television Critics' Association panel.

‘House of the Dragon’ is co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, who will act as co-showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik directed some of the most memorable GOT episodes, including ‘The Bells,’ ‘The Long Night’ and ‘Battle of the Bastards’.

According to Deadline, HBO and HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys said, "We're thrilled with Miguel and Ryan, their collaboration and their collaboration with us, and excited to get going.”

The 10-episode series, ‘House of the Dragon’ will star British actor Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen. It will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before the events portrayed in GOT.

"Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal," the official character description for King Viserys reads. "A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy, but as we've learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings."

Last December, HBO released concept art for the new dragons featured in the series. The renderings depict one dragon's face up from up close, with dark red scales and saliva dripping from its teeth. The other photo depicts an orange dragon with spikes on its tail, wings and head.

HBO Max CCO Bloys added that the network is "talking about areas to develop, which is where this prequel came from," Deadline reported, but didn't offer much detail on potential other prequels.

"We are talking about other areas that make sense as well," he said. "George R.R. Martin's world is so big and what's interesting about it, not only is it big but he's got a lot of road maps in terms of history. So one of the great things about House of the Dragon is that's an established history that leads you to Game of Thrones the show, and there is a lot of little branches. There is a lot of opportunities and stories to tell."

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke & Emma D’Arcy to star in 'GOT' prequel 'House Of The Dragon'

'Game of Thrones' prequel 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' in early works at HBO: Report