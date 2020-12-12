Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke & Emma D’Arcy to star in 'GOT' prequel 'House Of The Dragon'

'Game Of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' is getting more exciting day by day. As now, HBO released new cast who will be joining the shows as the Targaryens. 'The Crown' alum Matt Smith, 'Sound of Metal' actor Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy are the new cast members.



Introduction to their characters



Matt Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, who is the younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, Daemon is a peerless warrior and a dragon rider who possesses the true blood of the dragon.

Emma D’Arcy will play the Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is the king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragon rider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man.



Olivia Cooke will play Alicent Hightower, she’s the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.



The upcoming series is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book 'Fire & Blood', and will focus on the early history of the House of Targaryen, set around 300 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones'.



The series will feature 10 episodes with Ryan Condal along with Miguel Sapochnik - who is known for GoT episodes such as 'The Winds of Winter', reports says.



The series is expected to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.