BTS' Jungkook birthday billboard removed in Pakistan for 'promoting homosexuality'

Upsetting the BTS fans in Pakistan, the government took down a fan billboard for Jungkook on his birthday citing the boy band promotes “homosexuality”.

Fans of BTS, popularly referred to as ARMY, put up a billboard dedicated to Jungkook to wish him on his birthday. The billboard was put up in Gujranwala city in Pakistan. Despite being purchased with the permission of the Chamber of Commerce, the billboard was taken down after a day. A provincial assembly candidate and member of the Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami had the ad removed after it was brought to his attention on Facebook. BTS has 23 records at Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame

“We received a lot of complaints from people. There was so much commotion. There are young people in this city. This group (BTS) has a negative influence on them and encourages them to behave in wrong activities. They promote homosexuality," assembly candidate Furqan Aziz Butt told VICE World News.

the billboard in pakistan of jungkook for his 24th bday was just removed by force by a political party for 'promoting homosexuality' this makes me so sick. The girl who paid for the billboard has to pay for putting it up

The removal of the billboard has not gone down too well with the fans. Meanwhile, in India too, bus shelters and billboard spaces were taken up to wish BTS star Jungkook a very happy birthday.