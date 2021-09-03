BTS has 23 records at Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame

The K pop band BTS have been breaking records ever since they entered the mainstream music industry by capturing the imagination of the world with their songs. Now, Guinness World Records has announced that it is welcoming 23 records created by the South Korean septet to its Hall of Fame in 2022.

In their statement, Guinness World Records said, “BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media, an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY.”

BTS first broke into the world scene when they were listed in Billboard Music Awards in 2017. They had then won the award for Best Social artist. The band’s popularity has only risen since then.

BTS have given us some of the most popular and chartbusting numbers like Dynamite, Butter, Mic Drop feat Steve Aoki and Boy With Luv feat Halsey.

BTS comprises seven members -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.