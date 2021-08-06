BTS: Ed Sheeran and Halsey are their best friends, says the K-Pop band

In a recent taped, auto-complete interview, K-Pop band—BTS—members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook answered several questions about their culinary skills, fashion sense, workout regime and their best friends in the industry.



The segment was based on Internet’s most-searched questions about the band.



So when the turn came for them to reveal their best friends from the music industry—titled ‘who is BTS best friend— the K-Pop band revealed that they were close buddies with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and American musician Halsey.



When quizzed if BTS would be attending a person’s birthday party, Jin said, “Oh, sorry, sorry, we are so busy.”

As for the cooking, they revealed that can prepare dishes like kimchi fried rice, fried chicken breast, kimchi and kimchi stew.



Suga went on to add, “We can cook most Korean dishes by now.” And Jin, further added, “If you watch our variety show Run BTS, you will know what dishes we know how to cook." Jimin also joked, "You can also find out why some of the members don't cook.”



Interestingly, BTS has collaborated with Grammy-winning Ed Sheeran on the track ‘Permission To Dance’.

The track garnered more than 63 Million views in the first 24 hours and trended No.1 on Youtube in multiple countries. The new song has been co-written by Ed Sheeran in collaboration with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews.



The South Korean septet had collaborated with Halsey on their track ‘Boy With Luv’. Later, Halsey invited BTS’ Suga to collaborate on a new number, titled ‘SUGA’s Interlude’.