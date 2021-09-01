This is how BTS ARMY in India is celebrating Jungkook's birthday in a grand style

It’s a big day for K pop band BTS fans today as it’s singer Jungkook’s birthday.

The Indian ARMY celebrated Jeon Jungkook’s birthday in a grand style for the youngest member of the BTS band who is also known as ‘maknae’ in Korean.

Among videos that fans have been making and sharing on their feeds, the Indian fanclub ARMY also put together billboards dedicated to the singer in Mumbai.

On Twitter, one Indian ARMY and a fan of Jungkook, posted photos of a bus-stand in Mumbai showing posters of Jungkook on them, as part of the ‘Jungkook birthday project.’ Photos of the bus shelter also showed that the billboard featured QR Codes to Jungkook’s solo songs like ‘Euphoria’, ‘Still With You,’ ‘My Time’, and ‘Begin’ from various BTS albums.

This is the first time India has seen posters and this project at such a large scale in the country by fans for a celebrity/ group.

Indian BTS fans have also decided to sponsor abandoned dogs in India as a part of the ‘Jungkook Birthday Project.’

Meanwhile, ARMY of other countries are not far behind in their expression of love for the BTS. In China, fans will be organising a promo event Haeundae touristic zone ‘Blueline Park’ in Busan. In Busan, where the singer was born, fans are making sure that the city lights up for Jungkook’s birthday celebrations.