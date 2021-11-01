Kanye West sparks outrage as he brings alleged abuser Marilyn Manson to Sunday Service

Kanye West has sparked another controversy as he brought artist Marilyn Manson to his Sunday Service as he live streamed the event.

Now known legally as Ye, the rapper’s event featured Manson who has been accused of sexual assault, misconduct and abuse by multiple women in the past year. Manson has denied all allegations calling them “horrible distortions of reality”. Kanye West gets his name changed legally to Ye

Check out pics from the Sunday Service here:

can’t believe we live in a timeline where Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson are huddled up in a circle hugging pic.twitter.com/KQJZNc6mf8 — PM T!CO⁉️🇨🇦 (@ticowentpublic) October 31, 2021 ×

justin bieber is currently reciting a prayer out loud thanking god for creating birds, trees, and all animals surrounded by marilyn manson, kanye west and roddy rich pic.twitter.com/3OOgh1vw52 — KENNY BEAR (@RapDose) October 31, 2021 ×

Justin Bieber and Roddy Rich were also spotted on Sunday with Ye.

Prior to this episode, Ye had also brought Marilyn Manson to a listening party for new album ‘DONDA’ at Soldier Field in Chicago in August. When the album in question finally dropped, Manson was credited as a co-writer on the songs ‘Jail’ and ‘Jail Pt. 2’.

Manson had appeared on the stoop of a church-like structure that Kanye West built in the centre of the stadium.

That event sparked online outrage as fans called out Kanye West for supporting a sexual abuser.