Evan Rachel Wood slams alleged abuser Marilyn Manson's appearance at 'Donda' event

Marilyn Manson and DaBaby's appearance at the Kanye West album 'Donda' listening event has grabbed headlines as people slammed Kanye for inviting the disgraced celebrities to his event.

Now, Marilyn's ex and one of his accuser actor Evan Rachel Wood is subtly calling Kanye out.



Sharing her message for Marilyn Manson, Wood took to the stage with her musical partner Zane Carney at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles, where she performed a cover of the New Radicals‘ 1998 single 'You Get What You Give.'

Marilyn Manson files to dismiss 'Game Of Thrones' star's sex assault case against him



“I’ve been saving this but it seems like the appropriate time,” Evan said in a video of the performance that she shared on Instagram, before putting up her middle finger as she sang Manson's name and causing the crowd to cheers.

"You get what you give. For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this year in February, Wood and four other women have come out and accused Rock singer of sexual abuse.

Marilyn Manson accused of rape in another new lawsuit by ex-girlfriend



Manson and Wood were in a relationship from 2007 and even got engaged in 2010 for a brief period of time. Wood was at that time 23 years old and Manson is 18 years her senior.



"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," she wrote on Instagram.



"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," Wood added. Later, 'Game of Thrones' actor Esme Bianco have also accused Manson of years of abuse.