Kanye West gets his name changed legally to Ye

In an interesting news update, Kanye West has legally changed his name to Ye, something he has desired for a long time.

A judge of Los Angeles Superior Court approved his name change request Monday after the rapper filed a petition last month to officially go by his famous nickname.

Ye, who has no middle or last name, cited personal reasons behind his decision to change his name in his petition.

The rapper has been using the moniker as a nickname for several years now. Infact, he named his eighth album after the nickname in 2018 and even goes by the abbreviated title on Twitter.

That year, in a radio interview, Kanye said, "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it's I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything."

Last in August, Ye released a two-hour, 27-track album ‘Donda’, which dropped after weeks of delay and several stadium-filled public listening sessions.

