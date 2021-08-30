Kanye West claims label released 'Donda' album without his approval

Kanye West is upset with his label as he took to social media to claim that his latest album ‘Donda’ was released in the public without his prior approval.

Universal Music Group, parent company to the label Def Jam, released his new album Donda today in the morning and while fans are happy with the debut of the much-publicised album, the rapper is quite disappointed with this move of the label. After much hype and delay, Kanye West's album 'Donda' is here

In an Instagram post, Kanye West wrote: “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.”

Representatives for Universal had no comment on the allegation, but sources at the company called it “preposterous.”

Kanye West had earlier mentioned that he will not release the album until it includes DaBaby’s ‘Jail 2’ that refers to album’s 24th track ‘Jail Pt 2’ as the latter had been his biggest support during his presidential run. According to Kanye, DaBaby was the only person who told him that he would vote for him during his presidential claim.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s fans had been upset that he wanted to include DaBaby’s track when the latter had recently been in a controversy over his homophobic comments. The Donda listening party before the release also trended as it included Marilyn Manson and DaBaby -- both in the news for wrong reasons. Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual assault by several women.

There was a lot of outrage after Marilyn Manson and DaBaby made it to the event. Actress Evan Rachel Wood slammed Kanye for including Marilyn in the listening party of Donda.

