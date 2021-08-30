Netizens don't agree Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are back as a couple

Celebrities do almost anything before any release -- be it a film or a music album. This time, Kanye West and ex wife Kim Kardashian trended on the internet as the two looked like they took their vows on the stage as the rapper promoted his new album Donda. Reports suggest that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are back.

But the netizens don’t think so.

They fueled reconciliation rumours after Kim and Kanye were spotted holding each other’s hands during the Donda listening party in Chicago. They even left the premises together.

Music insiders say that Kanye West is putting on a big show of “performance art” in a bid to propel his album sales. One music insider said, “Kanye has been telling other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everybody knows that isn’t true. The real story is that Kanye wants to beat Drake in record sales, and he is putting on a big show of performance art to grab all the media attention.”Kanye West causes internet fury after inviting Marilyn Manson, DaBaby at ‘Donda’ listening party

The source added of his relationship with Kim, “They weren’t talking for months after she filed for divorce, but they began talking again earlier this summer for the sake of their kids. Kim is a nice person – while she and Kanye are not back together – she’s happy to support him in his work and his art, she wants a good relationship with him for the sake of their children.”