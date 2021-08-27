Kanye West causes internet fury after inviting Marilyn Manson, DaBaby at ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West has sparked new controversy! West recently returned to his hometown of Chicago for his third 'Donda' listening party at Soldier Field and courted controversy as he invited DaBaby and Marilyn Manson to the event.



The audience was shocked after seeing two controversial celebrities who have been in the news for their wrongdoings. For the unversed, celebrities and people have been calling out Da Baby for his homophobic statements onstage at a Miami event last month. Following that, a number of his subsequent performances were cancelled, including Lollapolooza one, he has since apologised for the harsh comments. Meanwhile, Manson is facing sexual assault allegations, by keeping all of them aside, West invited the disgraced singers.



At the event, a centrepiece was a replica of West’s childhood South Shore home. West started the event with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson by his side, resulting in social media criticism.

For the event, West donned a full leather black outfit with a black face mask and a baseball cap, while DaBaby was also in black.



Meanwhile, Manson, who currently is facing lawsuits from multiple women who claim that he sexually and physically assaulted them, was also wearing an all-black ensemble and he did his signature white face paint and a black line is drawn across his face.



Jay-Z previously provided a verse for a song on 'Donda' and it was played publicly for the first time during the first listening event on July 22, but now it appears, that Jay-Z's verse has seemingly been replaced by one recorded by DaBaby.



The last two events, a Donda listening event on July 22 and a subsequent 'Donda' release event on August 5, were both held at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, where he was living as he completed work on the album.

The release date was moved to August 29 and was updated to September 5 on iTunes tonight.

Here's how the Internet reacted to DaBaby and Marilyn Manson presence and Jay Z's verse removal:

