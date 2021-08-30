'Candyman' director Nia DaCosta becomes the first Black female filmmaker to debut film at No 1 box office spot

As news release ‘Candyman’ wows audiences in the US, director Nia DaCosta has achieved a feat that no other Black female filmmaker has before. She has become the first Black female director to debut a movie in the number 1 spot at the US box office. Slasher film 'Candyman' slices way to top N.America box office

The film has witnessed an opening of $20.4 million and has pushed down all other films in the competition for space and numbers.

The film ‘Candyman’ also marks the second-highest grossing 3-day domestic weekend box office opening for a Black female director; that record owned by Ava DuVernay and her Disney movie ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ which debuted in the No. 2 spot over the weekend of March 9-11, 2018.

Nia DaCosta not only directed the film but also co-wrote ‘Candyman’ with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

The top five openings for movies at the US box office helmed by Black women directors are ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ ($33.1M), ‘Candyman’ ($20.4M), ‘Little’ ($15.4M, dir. Tina Gordon),’ The Photograph’ ($12.1M, dir. Stella Meghie), and ‘Queen & Slim’ ($11.89M, dir. Melina Matsoukas).

Nia DaCosta is currently in production on the highly anticipated ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel, ‘The Marvels’. Directing this film makes her the first Black woman to direct a Marvel Studios picture. The superhero film, starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, is scheduled to be released November 11, 2022.