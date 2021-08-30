Good news for Michael Jackson fans! Brother reveals a new album in works with music 'he left behind'

Big news for King of Pop Michael Jackson fans as there can be a new album on the way. Yes you read that right!

Michael Jackson’s brother Tito revealed that there is a lot of unheard music from Michael Jackson that the family is planning to bring together in an album. He said, “There is more music to release. They have music. He left behind music.”

The Jackson family has plans to record a new studio album with Michael’s never-heard-before songs. It will be the first since 1989 and they hope to record a new track featuring previously unknown material from their brother.

Tito said, “It would be so pleasing to be on a record with Michael once again. Anything that would work we would be willing to give a try and see what happens. It’s definitely a brilliant idea. We’re thinking about doing something, so hopefully that will come to fruition.”

Pop star Michael Jackson died in 2009 and left the world with a void. Michael Jackson: Conspiracy theories around his death

