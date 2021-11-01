Viral: Robot recreates Mick Jagger's moves from Rolling Stones' iconic song Start Me Up

Rolling Stones popular song ‘Start Me Up’ has got a new lease of life courtesy a robot and its dance! Yes, we mean that.

A new video of a robot dancing on Start Me Up has gone viral as it imitates the dance steps of Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and nails it. The video is a collaboration between the band and robotics company Boston Dynamics to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the ‘Tattoo You’ album.

“40 years ago, The Rolling Stones debuted their iconic Tattoo You album. We’re helping them celebrate. ‘Start Me Up’ taken from Tattoo You 2021,” read the caption of the 1.24-minute clip featuring the robot ‘Spot’ mimicking the moves of Mick Jagger, the lead vocalist and founding member of the band. Interestingly, the robot also lip-synced to the song. Also read: Paul McCartney calls the Rolling Stone 'a blues cover band'

Watch the video here:

Fans of the band soon took to social media to congratulate the robot company on making it all look flawless and effortless. Also read: Kanye West sparks outrage as he brings alleged abuser Marilyn Manson to event

Also read: Army of Thieves review: A heist prequel sans zombies and adventure