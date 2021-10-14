Paul McCartney calls the Rolling Stone 'a blues cover band'

The rivalry between these two legendary musical groups has been well- known. In its latest instalment, Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles has called the Rolling Stones "a blues cover band."



McCartney was in conversation with New Yorker's David Remnick and stated, "I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs."



McCartney has earlier too compared his former band and Rolling Stones. In an April 2020 interview with Howard Stern, he said the Beatles were "better."

"Their stuff's rooted in the blues. When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. Whereas we had a little more influences," he said. "There's a lot of differences, but I love the Stones, but I'm with you. The Beatles were better."



Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger responded to those comments in an interview with Zane Low for Apple Music.

"There's obviously no competition," said Jagger, laughing. "The big difference, though, is and sort of slightly seriously, is that the Rolling Stones have been a big concert band in other decades and other eras when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system," Jagger said, adding: "They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real."



The Beatles and the Stones were two of the most popular groups in the world in the 1960s. While the Rolling Stones still continue to tour six decades later, the Beatles split up in 1970.



Fans for long have blamed Paul McCartney for the band's breakup but recently the veteran blamed fellow band member John Lennon for the split.



"I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?" McCartney said.