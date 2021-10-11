Paul McCartney says John Lennon led to the break up of The Beatles

One of the most iconic bands of all time 'The Beatles' disbanded in 1970 breaking the hearts of fans the world over.

Now decades later, one of its members, Sir Paul McCartney has addressed their break-up, refusing to rumours that suggested it was he who led to the end for the band.



Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4's 'This Cultural Life', McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.



"I didn’t instigate the split," McCartney said. "That was our Johnny."



The interview is scheduled to air on October 23.



For years fans have speculated the reason that led to the band's breakup with many suggesting that it was McCartney who decided to end things with the other three members of the band. The veteran singer though said Lennon's desire to "break loose″ was the main reason behind the split.



Confusion about the breakup was allowed to fester because their manager asked the band members to keep quiet until he concluded a number of business deals, McCartney said.



The interview comes days ahead of a new documentary chronicling the finals months of the band. The film has been directed by Peter Jackson and is titled as 'The Beatles: Get Back'. It is scheduled to release in November on Disney+ and is set to revisit the reasons that led to the band's breakup.



When asked by interviewer John Wilson about the decision to strike out on his own, McCartney retorted, "Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?"



McCartney expressed sadness over the breakup, saying the group was still making "pretty good stuff."



"This was my band, this was my job, this was my life. So I wanted it to continue," McCartney said.

