Wife reveals Alec Baldwin could have PTSD after fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins

After a horrific incident shook the world of Baldwins, Alec’s wife Hilaria Baldwin is opening up on his mental state. Sharing her concerns about his emotional state ever since he accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film ‘Rust’, she said that she fears he could have PTSD.

Hilaria made these comments in a rare interview after the actor spoke on-camera for the first time since the fatal shooting. They are now in Vermont with their six children. Hilaria said, "I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna's death. Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD."

She continued, "He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."

Later that day, Hilaria posted on Instagram a photo of herself holding her husband's hand, writing, "I love you and I'm here."

The horrific accident took place last week when while rehearsing for a scene, Alec Baldwin fired a revolver used as a prop that he believed did not contain live ammunition. But lead projectile hit Hutchins and director Joel Souza, killing her and wounding him.

