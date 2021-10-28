Sardar Udham Oscars snub: List of films that won despite showing hatred

Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham’ starring Vicky Kaushal was one of the contenders as an official entry from India at the Oscars but finally didn’t make the cut. For the unversed, the movie follows the life of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

As people got talking on the internet about why 'Sardar Udham' didn’t make the cut to become India’s official entry, a jury member, Indraadip Dasgupta, has come out to explain the real reason why despite being a popular contender, it couldn’t go through. He said that the film “portrays our hatred towards the British”.

Focusing on 'Sardar Udham' Oscar snub reason, here we bring other Oscar-winning movies or we say cult classics that took the trophy despite having hatred theme for something or the other.