Halloween comes early for Kanye West as he steps out in creepy mask in NYC

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Oct 20, 2021, 11:50 AM(IST)

Kanye West looked creepy on his walk in NYC Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

After changing his name to Ye, Kanye West seems to be in Halloween mood as the rapper was seen in New York City in a spooky avatar with a caucasian mask that looks like it had makeup on its eyes. Kanye West gets his name changed legally to Ye

Looking creepy, Ye wore a cap on top to hide probably his identity from the public and paparazzi but they were quick to recognise the rapper. 

kanye

The haunting face mask covered his face. He teamed up the look with a black cap, jacket, faded jeans and knee high boots. He looked straight out of some Halloween movie. 

This is not the first time when Kanye has spooked us as in Venice too, he was spotted wearing an alien-like mask.

kanye west

Before that, he was seen in black mask during DONDA album recordings, performance. 

Kanye West has been pretty much single since his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February. 

