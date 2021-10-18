It's official! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged

It’s official between Kourtney Kardashian and beau Travis Barker.

Travis put a ring on it when he had the time and she said ‘yes’ as he popped the question in an ultra romantic manner at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney shared the big news with a picture of the big rock and wrote, "forever @travisbarker.”

The setup was extremely beautiful as Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. A source close to them was quoted in several publications, “It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

The source shared that Kourtney "had no idea" Travis was planning to propose and added, "She teared up and couldn't stop saying, 'I love you.'"

Elder sister Kim Kardashian wished the couple and wrote, "KRAVIS FOREVER," along with a ring emoji.

Back in December 2020, Kourtney and Travis, known by fans as Kravis, sparked romance rumors. They would later make their relationship Instagram official in February with a picture of their intertwined hands.

A day prior to the engagement, the two were seen cuddling up backstage ahead of his SNL performance.

