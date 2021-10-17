Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cuddle up backstage ahead of his SNL performance

Kourtney Kardashian was there to support her beau Travis Barker for his big night!



The couple were in town for Travis performance alongside Young Thug on 'Saturday Night Live' and ahead of his energetic performance, the mom of three took her Instagram to share some snaps from backstage.

The playful picture showed Kardashian cuddling up to Barker and hitting him with his own drumsticks.

''Live from New York,'' the diva captioned the slideshow.



Like always, Barker was shirtless and was simply lying on a leather couch. Meanwhile, the reality star sported a teal and black leopard-print top paired with black, leather pants which accentuated her curves.

Barker's performance comes just one week after Kourtney's younger sister Kim SNL debut, where she portrayed Kourtney in a skit called 'The People's Kourt' and hilariously roasted the couple.