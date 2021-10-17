Wonder Woman 3 in works! Patty Jenkins confirms third Gal Gadot-led film

Wonder Women will be back soon!



During the DC FanDome event, 'Wonder Woman' and 'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins took part in a conversation with classic Wonder Woman TV series actress Lynda Carter. While discussing the character, they confirmed that the third film is coming.

''We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3.''



''Gal (Gadot), who is so bummed about not being here, who’s the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting,” said Jenkins. In June, Gadot welcomed her third baby with her husband Yaron Varsano. The couple is also parents to daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.



''We are all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3″ added Jenkins.

“Wonder Woman 3 is coming!” Carter added.



The first 'Wonder Woman' film was released in 2017 and the sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984' was released theatrical and on HBO Max streaming service in 2020.