Ryan Reynolds is taking little 'sabbatical from movie making', Blake Lively responds

Seems like Ryan Reynolds is little tired!



Ryan has just finished making his next movie, 'Spirited' and don’t expect him to go to work anytime soon.



The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he had completed work on his upcoming holiday movie and now he’s taking “a little sabbatical from movie making” after wrapping production.

The 44-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to announce his break, “That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” Ryan said.

“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer.”



Ryan added, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

The actor hiatus comes following the release of his two 2021 action comedies first Lionsgate sequel 'Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard' and 'Free Guy', a major box office hit.



He’ll next be seen opposite Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the Netflix action picture, 'Red Notice', which is scheduled for release November 12.



Doing it again, Ryan's wife Blake Lively trolled him in the comments by saying, “Michael Caine did it first.”. The joke is a reference to recent rumours that Caine was retiring from acting.