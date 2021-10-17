'The Batman' trailer: Robert Pattinson's cape crusader is darker, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman takes the spotlight

Vengeance has arrived!



The first full trailer for DC Comics 'The Batman', starring Robert Pattinson has just arrived.



The trailer debuted on Saturday during the DC Fandom virtual fan event and shows Pattinson making his mark as a crime-fighting dark knight and proves that he is the darkest cape crusader ever.

Jeffrey Wright praises Robert Pattinson's take on 'Batman'



The trailer opens with the arrest of the Riddler, and we known the role is played by Paul Dano, but still, the character’s face is hidden throughout the trailer. Instead, the trailer provides a more extensive look at two other central characters. First is unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, aka Penguin and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.



You can watch the trailer below!

Vengeance has arrived at #DCFanDome. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now! Only in theaters March 4.



♥️ this tweet to get reminders when tickets go on sale and when #TheBatman lands in theaters. pic.twitter.com/34okmV6x7b — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 16, 2021 ×

In the trailer when Zoë Kravitz's Selena Kyle attempts to unmask Batman himself, telling him, "Maybe we're not so different. Who are you under there?"

"I'm vengeance," Batman replies.

'The Batman' will follow Bruce Wayne in the second year of his crime-fighting campaign in Gotham City.



The movie will see Pattinson approaching the caped crusader's character in an entirely different way and the actor will be backed by a supporting cast that includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.



The upcoming movie, which was written and directed by Matt Reeves, will be released in theatres on March 4, 2022.