Black Adam teaser: Dwayne Johnson debuts epic first look of DC anti-hero

The first new look of the upcoming Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Black Adam' has been revealed!



Dwayne, who is playing the title role of anti-hero in the upcoming movie, debuted the first footage from the movie during the DC FanDome event.



Sharing the first footage from one of the movie’s opening scenes, Johnson tweeted: “He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.”

Watch: 'The Batman' trailer: Robert Pattinson's cape crusader is darker, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman takes the spotlight



“This film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time,” Johnson said before sharing the first look from the film. “The film has without question some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of.”

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️



He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.



He is #BLACKADAM



The Man in Black has come around...#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021 ×

The Rock further revealed the makers have recently begun the post-production process of the film.



The film's early scene began showing two explorer's entering a cave and mistakenly they bring the Black Adam out, who turns man into dust in seconds and stops a bullet with his hands.

Also read: Peacemaker trailer: John Cena strips down to just his underwear- Watch



The footage also gives the first glimpse of Johnson's full Black Adam costume.



The introduction video also features other actors who are part of the movie. Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Pierce Brosnan (Dr Fate), Aldis Hodge (Hawk Man) and Sara Shahi (Isis) introduce their characters.



'Black Adam' will open on July 29, 2022.