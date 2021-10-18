Netflix estimates 'Squid Game' will be worth almost $900 million

Netflix has new estimates for its popular series ‘ Squid Game’ as they speculate that the show will create almost $900 million in value for the company. These were according to figures seen by Bloomberg.

The numbers generated for Netflix, the streamer, are different from movie studios and TV networks. It uses its catalog and steady new releases to get customers to its platform every week.

The South Korean show that has taken the world by a storm by influencing people's fashion choices to other things stands out for its popularity and low cost of production. The show is about debt ridden people fighting in a game for a huge sum of money. It has generated $891.1 million in impact value, a metric the company uses to assess the performance from individual shows. The show cost just $21.4 million to produce, almost about $2.4 million an episode. Those figures are just for the first season of Squid Game.

According to Bloomberg, about 132 million people have watched at least two minutes of "Squid Game" in the show's first 23 days, smashing the Netflix record set by 'Bridgerton'. The two-minute figure is the one Netflix releases to the public for some shows. The company said 111 million people had started the show earlier this month, but that was based on data that is a bit older.

Netflix estimates that 89 per cent of people who started the show watched at least 75 minutes (more than one episode) and 66 per cent of viewers, or 87 million people, have finished the series in the first 23 days. All told, people have spent more than 1.4 billion hours watching the show, which was produced by closely held Siren Pictures.