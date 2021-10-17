'Harley Quinn' first look out at DC FanDome, and it's fascinating to a T

The makers of 'Harley Quinn' teased their fans with a brief snippet of what lies ahead in the third season 3 of the project during the DC FanDome event.

While there was no solid footage for the fans to get excited about, they still got to see multiple animatics from the upcoming season. The first look witnessed Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) beginning their on what they call the “Eat, Bang, Kill” tour of Gotham City.

Quick teasers for other characters such as King Shark, Clayface, Jim Gordon, and Dr. Psycho, as well as new characters, including Amanda Waller, were also shown to the viewers. Bane also makes an appearance in the unveil party.

'Harley Quinn' was renewed for a third season back in September of 2020, with Season 2 having aired from April-June of that same year. So far, the show has received some intense feedback from fans and critics alike.

The show will also see actors Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, and J.B. Smoove lending their voices to various characters.

'Harley Quinn' series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey, who have also taken on the roles of executive produceing the project along with Cuoco.

