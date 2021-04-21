Kim Kardashian is being pursued by royals, billionaires and A-lister suitors: Reports

Kim Kardashian reportedly has a number of suitors amid her divorce with estranged partner Kanye West. According to several reports, Kim is being pursued by royals, billionaires and A-lister suitors.

Kim, however, is not looking for anyone. It has also been reported that the SKIMS founder and Kanye have managed to keep 'things calm' during the ongoing divorce.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19 following a six-year-plus marriage, asking for joint custody of the kids. Earlier this month, Kanye finally responded to her petition. Kim Kardashian is 'getting used to her new norm' amid Kanye West divorce: Report

As reported in Page Six, “People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she's worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs.”

It comes after it was recently reported that Kanye is looking to date an “artist and creative person” once their divorce is finalised.

