Love (bite) is in the air! Pete Davidson flaunts colossal hickey on date with Kim Kardashian

Things are heating up in Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Pete Davidson's love life!



Just days after Kim Kardashian and Davidson's dating rumours turned out to be true, the lovebirds were spotted dining together. And a close-up shot of Davidson proved that they are going strong: he was seen with a giant hickey on the left side of his neck, directly below his ear.

The duo reportedly spent a romantic dinner date together at Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Sunday evening. Kardashian and Davidson boked a private room of the restaurant, reports state.



For the outing, Kim Kardashian wore a black baseball cap, black turtleneck and black leather gloves, with boots and a matching maxi skirt, while Davidson wore a similar fashioned baseball cap. He also wore a black and white fuzzy jacket, an army-green tee, blue jeans and a pair of sneakers.

“She’s (Kim Kardashian) acting like a teenager. She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy," a source told an entertainment portal.



The two may be open about them dating but are keeping the details of their relationship "under wraps".



“They’re still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible. They’re trying to keep it under wraps. They’re dating. There’s no formal title. They’re dating and getting to know each other — still figuring it out," a source told a media outlet.

“He’s so funny and is a really good person. All of the friends love him. He’s the sweetest person,” the source said of Davidson.