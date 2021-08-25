Kanye West is serious about name change, files request to make it Ye

Kanye West is pretty serious about changing his name.

The rapper born as Kanye Omari West has filed a request to get his name changed to Ye.

The first time he spoke about this was in 2018 when he tweeted: “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

Kanye is currently busy with the third listening event for his recent album Donda, named after his mother. It is the follow up to the hit album Jesus Is King.

Meanwhile, he’s currently in the process of replicating his childhood home in Chicago’s Soldier Field ahead of the event on Thursday, following two other editions in Atlanta. Beyond the arena live streams, he’s teased new songs titled ‘Glory’ and ‘No Child Left Behind’ in ads for Beats By Dre. Kanye West and Irina Shayk call it quits after few months of dating, sources claim 'it was never serious'

Unbelievable! This is how much Hollywood’s biggest film stars earn