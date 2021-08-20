Unbelievable! This is how much Hollywood’s biggest film stars earn

James Bond star Daniel Craig will be paid a whopping amount of $100 million thanks to his upcoming 'Knives Out' sequels. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson took the second spot on the multi-million list.

Daniel Craig

James Bond, who is known for his 007 roles is the highest-paid movie star thanks to his upcoming 'Knives Out' sequels. Variety reports that Daniel Craig will be paid a whopping sum of $100 million (approximately Rs 744 crores).

(Photograph:Reuters)