Unbelievable! This is how much Hollywood’s biggest film stars earn

James Bond, who is known for his 007 roles is the highest-paid movie star thanks to his upcoming 'Knives Out' sequels. Variety reports that Daniel Craig will be paid a whopping sum of $100 million (approximately Rs 744 crores).
(Photograph:Reuters)
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stands second on the list. Dwayne is earning $50 million for 'Red One' that has been acquired by Amazon Studios.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Will Smith
Will Smith is on the 3rd position and he’s reportedly receiving $40 million for his 'King Richard'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Denzel Washington
Giving Smith a tough competition, Denzel Washington also stands in third position with the same $40 million earning for his upcoming movie 'The Little Things'.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Leonardo DiCaprio
Hollywood charmer Leonardo DiCaprio stands at the fourth position thanks to Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy 'Don't Look Up'. For his astronomical role, he was paid $30 million.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg grossed the fifth position in the star-studded list by earning $30 million. Mark action-comedy 'Spenser Confidential' earned him millions, which became Netflix’s third-most-watched original film after its debut on the streamer.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jennifer Lawrence
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Don’t Look Up’ co-star Jennifer Lawrence also made it to the list. Lawrence earned a $25 million salary for the project.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Julia Roberts
Hollywood diva Julia Roberts charged $ 25 million salary for 'Leave the World Behind'. Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence currently stands at the same position in movie stars’ salaries.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock is earning well from her upcoming Aaron and Adam Nee directorial 'The Los City of D'. As per Variety, Bullock charged $20M for her reclusive romance novelist role.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling earned roughly $20 million from the Netflix spy thriller 'The Gray Man,' including a multipicture bonus.