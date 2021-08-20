Unbelievable! This is how much Hollywood’s biggest film stars earn

James Bond star Daniel Craig will be paid a whopping amount of $100 million thanks to his upcoming 'Knives Out' sequels. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson took the second spot on the multi-million list. 

Check the full list of highest paid Hollywood actors:

View in App

Daniel Craig

James Bond, who is known for his 007 roles is the highest-paid movie star thanks to his upcoming 'Knives Out' sequels. Variety reports that Daniel Craig will be paid a whopping sum of $100 million (approximately Rs 744 crores).

(Photograph:Reuters)

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stands second on the list. Dwayne is earning $50 million for 'Red One' that has been acquired by Amazon Studios.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Will Smith

Will Smith is on the 3rd position and he’s reportedly receiving $40 million for his 'King Richard'.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Denzel Washington

Giving Smith a tough competition, Denzel Washington also stands in third position with the same $40 million earning for his upcoming movie 'The Little Things'.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood charmer Leonardo DiCaprio stands at the fourth position thanks to Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy 'Don't Look Up'. For his astronomical role, he was paid $30 million. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg grossed the fifth position in the star-studded list by earning $30 million. Mark action-comedy 'Spenser Confidential' earned him millions, which became Netflix’s third-most-watched original film after its debut on the streamer.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Jennifer Lawrence

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Don’t Look Up’ co-star Jennifer Lawrence also made it to the list. Lawrence earned a $25 million salary for the project. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Julia Roberts

Hollywood diva Julia Roberts charged $ 25 million salary for 'Leave the World Behind'.  Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence currently stands at the same position in movie stars’ salaries.

(Photograph:Zee News Network)

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock is earning well from her upcoming Aaron and Adam Nee directorial 'The Los City of D'. As per Variety, Bullock charged $20M for her reclusive romance novelist role.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling earned roughly $20 million from the Netflix spy thriller 'The Gray Man,' including a multipicture bonus.

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics

Read in App