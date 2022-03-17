Kanye West suspended from Instagram over alleged abusive comments

Kanye West must be furious with the Meta guys as the platform suspended him from using his Instagram account after he posted a series of allegedly abusive comments.

He has been suspended from posting to Instagram for the next 24 hours. It was confirmed by Meta spokesperson Joe Osborne.

Kanye West has been firing a lot of these posts towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her beau Pete Davidson, comedian DL Hughley and most recently, Daily Show Host Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah was the first to address the issue as he took up the topic on his show on Tuesday night where he spoke about the need for empathy, understanding and hope for healing.

In a since-removed post, Kanye West shared the lyrics to a well-known song about hope and togetherness, but replaced one word with a like-sounding racial slur seemingly at Noah. Talking of the same, Joe indicated that the rapper violated Instagram’s hate speech, bullying and harassment policies. In addition, he is prohibited from posting further, sending or receiving DMs or commenting for 24 hours.