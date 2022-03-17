Bella Hadid regrets nose job at 14: I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors

Bella Hadid admits to getting cosmetic surgery very early on in her career. Speaking to Vogue, the supermodel admitted to getting a nose job done at the age of 14. She had earlier refuted nose job rumours and attributed it to puberty.

Expressing regret, Bella Hadid said, “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”

She further told another publication, “People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

Bella also opened up about the comparisons with elder sister Gigi Hadid. She said she always believed that she was the uglier sister because she wasn’t as “cool” and “outgoing” as Gigi. “That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid had also opened up about social media anxiety and how what we see on social media isn't always true. It’s mostly manufactured, she said at the time. She had shared a couple of crying photos to prove that their lives are not always joyous and happening as they appear on Instagram.

