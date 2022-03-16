Rihanna sparkles in silver ensemble while flaunting her belly at Fenty Beauty event

She sure does shine bright like a diamond! We are talking of mommy-to-be Rihanna who has been slaying her pregnancy looks, one after another. Most recently, she was spotted in a sparkling silver ensemble for the in-store debut of her cosmetics line Saturday at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

Rihanna wore a long-sleeve crop top that was just above her growing belly with a floor-length column skirt. She accessorised the look with silver jewellery that included a slender chain over her tummy.

The event was done up beautifully with gigantic balloons and a modified claw machine and an orange Pontiac GTO branded with Fenty Beauty logo. Rihanna and her next level maternity fashion

Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky as she revealed recently that she is “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier”. The two met during the pandemic and fell in love.

