Cardi B stunned us one and all as she made a stunning announcement while performing at the 2021 BET awards when she joined rap trio Migos on the stage. Cardi B is with partner Offset, a member of Migos. She wore a diamond encrusted jumpsuit with sheer material over the belly to show her baby bump. Cardi B also took to Twitter and Instagram later as she was dressed in breathtaking sculptural breastplate by Pakistani artist and designer Misha Japanwala that was custom-made for the occasion.

This is the second child for Cardi B and Offset, who are already parents to two-year-old daughter, Kulture.



