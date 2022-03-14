Pete Davidson hits back at Kanye West amid public feud: In bed with your wife

Pete Davidson has a thing or two to say to Kanye West after the rapper posted a series of virtual attacks on the former. Defending his girlfriend Kim Kardashian who happens to be Kanye’s ex-wife, Pete sent a series of text messages.

Pete Davidson started the conversation by using his nickname (that Kanye West has given him online since the start of feud) Skete and asked the rapper to calm down. He said, “Yo it's Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this.”

He then went on to defend Kim Kardashian, calling her the “best mother” and said, “Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she's your kids mom. I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.”

Kim Kardashian subtly supports beau Pete Davidson amid Kanye West feud

Then when Kanye West said, “Oh you using profanity, Where are you right now?”, Pete gave him a burner and said, “in bed with your wife” to rile him up.

Pete also shared a tattoo that read Kim. The tattoo can be seen in the photo.

Kanye West then spoke about mental health issues and wrote, “Happy to see you're out the hospital and rehab.”

Pete fought back and wrote, “Same here. It's wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it. I'm in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk. You don't scare me bro. Your actions are so p**** and embarrassing. It's so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily.”

Kanye wrote back, “You're more than welcome to come to Sunday Service,” and Pete replied, “Why don't we meet after Sunday service and saints game ... I'll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man.”

Kanye West kidnaps and buries Pete Davidson alive in disturbing new video, faces backlash online

The thread kept on with both sides attacking one another verbally.

Kim Kardashian became legally single last week after filing documents to change her marital status. Kim and Kanye have four children together – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Pete and Kim met in October when she was hosting Saturday Night Live and even shared their first kiss in front of millions of viewers during an Aladdin and Jasmine-themed sketch.