Kim Kardashian subtly supports beau Pete Davidson amid Kanye West feud

Pete Davidson has all what it takes to survive this Kanye West drama as he has Kim Kardashian. After Kanye West posted a controversial video in which he can be seen burying a lookalike of Pete, Kim has come out in support of boyfriend.

Amid the Kanye drama, Kim recently liked a tweet shared by director James Gunn where he defended the comedian’s personality. James tweeted, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."

James Gunn tweeted after Kanye dropped an Eazy music video that mocked Pete Davidson with a cartoon resembling him.

The music video has ever since been criticised for its violent and creepy nature. People have been calling it "disturbing" while slamming Kanye West for this behaviour.

As for James Gunn, the ‘Suicide Squad’ filmmaker has worked with the Saturday Night Live star in the film.

