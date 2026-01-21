/Jana Nayagan producers claim Amazon threatens legal action over release date amid censor board row

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues to dominate headlines as the film remains embroiled in a legal battle over its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As the case continues, the makers are facing several setbacks. Among them, the producers have claimed they may face another legal action from the film’s streaming partner, Amazon Prime.

The producers revealed this during a hearing on Tuesday (20 Janu) at the Madras High Court, where KVN Productions and the CBFC are locked in a legal dispute over the film’s censor certificate.

Jana Nayagan Release Delay: Amazon Threatens Legal Action

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday (Jan 20), the Madras High Court reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by the CBFC, challenging a single-bench order that directed the board to grant the film a U/A certificate.

During the hearing, the producers informed the court that they could face another legal battle, this time from Amazon, as the film’s release continues to remain uncertain.

Senior advocate Satish Parasaran, representing KVN Productions, stated that Amazon had threatened possible legal action due to the uncertainty surrounding the film’s release, highlighting the mounting pressure on the producers.

The producers also told the court that they were forced to approach the judiciary after the CBFC failed to communicate with them between December 25 and January 5, despite several follow-ups seeking updates.

Madras HC reserves verdict in Jana Nayagan censor case

After a three-hour-long hearing, the bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan reserved its orders on Tuesday.