Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Jana Nayagan producers claim Amazon threatens legal action over release date amid censor board row

Jana Nayagan producers claim Amazon threatens legal action over release date amid censor board row

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 13:19 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 13:19 IST
Jana Nayagan producers claim Amazon threatens legal action over release date amid censor board row

Poster of Jana Nayagan Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Jana Nayagan release date row: One of the most-anticipated movies of the year Vijay has been embroiled in a legal battle with CBFC over the clearance certificate. 

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan continues to dominate headlines as the film remains embroiled in a legal battle over its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As the case continues, the makers are facing several setbacks. Among them, the producers have claimed they may face another legal action from the film’s streaming partner, Amazon Prime.

The producers revealed this during a hearing on Tuesday (20 Janu) at the Madras High Court, where KVN Productions and the CBFC are locked in a legal dispute over the film’s censor certificate.

Jana Nayagan Release Delay: Amazon Threatens Legal Action

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday (Jan 20), the Madras High Court reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by the CBFC, challenging a single-bench order that directed the board to grant the film a U/A certificate.

Also read: Madras HC reserves verdict in Jana Nayagan censor case; what’s the controversy?

During the hearing, the producers informed the court that they could face another legal battle, this time from Amazon, as the film’s release continues to remain uncertain.

Trending Stories

Senior advocate Satish Parasaran, representing KVN Productions, stated that Amazon had threatened possible legal action due to the uncertainty surrounding the film’s release, highlighting the mounting pressure on the producers.

Also read: Brooklyn Beckham accuses Victoria of "Inappropriate" behaviour on Instagram post

The producers also told the court that they were forced to approach the judiciary after the CBFC failed to communicate with them between December 25 and January 5, despite several follow-ups seeking updates.

Madras HC reserves verdict in Jana Nayagan censor case

After a three-hour-long hearing, the bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan reserved its orders on Tuesday.

One of the most anticipated Indian movies of the year, which marks Vijay’s last film before he shifts his focus to politics. The movie was set to release on Jan 9, with the makers hoping that they would get a green signal from the CBFC. However, in a shocking move, on Jan 5, the makers were informed that the CBFC chairperson had decided to refer the film to a revising committee.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics