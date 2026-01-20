/Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh: Bollywood celebs who turned heads in Valentino

The passing of legendary designer Valentino Garavani on Monday, January 19, marked the end of an era in global fashion. Several Bollywood celebrities have turned heads on red carpets and at promotional events wearing Valentino. Have a look.
Valentino, the legendary Italian fashion designer, passed away at the age of 93. The industry mourned the loss of a visionary artist whose designs bridged Hollywood and Indian cinema fashion, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire future generations. Celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood have been spotted wearing the signature reds, elegant silhouettes, and timeless couture. Following his death, here's a look at the big stars of Indian cinema wearing Valentino, which made headlines.
Who says boys can't pull off sensational looks? Ranveer Singh wore the head-to-toe Valentino Pink PP collection at Meta Creator Day in Mumbai, paired with matching sneakers. The actor's monochrome outfit steals the spotlight, emphasising his bold confidence while embracing a statement fashion staple.
When the husband is stealing the spotlight with a one-tone look, how can his wife be behind? Deepika Padukone dressed up in a red Valentino dress from its Resort '20 collection at the promotion of her movie, 83. The dress was flowy and fluid, with batwing sleeves that the actress paired with red stockings and a bandana. She wore red and white studded danglers and her iconic winged eyes.
At the 2023 Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a striking appearance in a custom black Valentino gown, which perfectly gives her an edgy and classic look. The actress stunned the event wearing a strapless gown with a high slit and an elegant plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching voluminous black faille cape, along with white leather gloves that added dramatic flair to her walk. Chopra accessorized with a massive statement diamond necklace from Bulgari.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja peaked in a breathtaking white gown from Valentino’s Resort 2024 collection. The silhouette featured a deep plunging neckline, which was embellished with shiny orange detailing, creating a contrast against the whole white fabric. Kapoor complemented the dress, wearing a six-inch ruby-red and ombre stone-encrusted dangler earrings, providing a sharp pop of color.
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a stunning vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 while taking her boys to meet their hero, Lionel Messi. The camel-toned suit, along with the same-colored skirt, features sharp tailoring and ivory elephant embroidery, embodying '90s couture aesthetic and luxurious minimalism. Bebo paired the look with a Gucci Bamboo bag, Amrapali Jewels, and nude heels, styled by Rhea Kapoor.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a vibrant, shimmering green sequined Valentino cape dress for her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The look featured dramatic pleats and a one-sleeved detail with clear glass heels.