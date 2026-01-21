/Daldal trailer: Bhumi Pednekar plays a hard-nosed cop in this psychological thriller

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to play a gritty, hard-nosed cop in the new series Daldal. The trailer of the series was unveiled on Wednesday and the show promises to be a gripping psychological thriller. The teaser had already sent shivers down viewers’ spine and the trailer piques the curiosity of the audience.

Daldal trailer

On Wednesday, Prime Video shared the trailer of Daldal on its social media accounts. The trailer shows Bhumi as DCP Rita Ferreira, who is on a mission to track down a cold-blooded serial killer in Mumbai while simultaneously battling her dark past. During her investigation, she also comes face-to-face with a determined journalist, played by Samara Tijori.

The trailer unveils a series of brutal, meticulously orchestrated murders that expose the deeply twisted psyche of a cold-blooded killer. As the body count rises, Rita is pulled deeper into a dark and unsettling investigation that threatens to consume her. Pushed to her breaking point, she races against time while battling her own inner demons and the relentless pressure of a system that demands results at any cost.

The caption on the post read, “The past isn’t here to haunt, it’s here to hunt.”

About Daldal

Based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar, Daldal is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni. An Abundantia Entertainment production, the series is created by Suresh Triveni and written by Sreekanth Agneeswaran, Rohan D’Souza and Priya Saggi, with dialogues by Suresh Triveni and Hussain Haidry.

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, the series also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles, along with Geeta Agrawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rahul Bhat, Sandeep Kulkarni, Shivraj Walvekar, Sandesh Kulkarni, and Jaya Bhattacharya in supporting roles.

Daldal blends psychological dread with edge-of-the-seat suspense, setting the stage for a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where the hunter may become the hunted.

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, who plays DCP Rita Ferreira in Daldal, said, “Playing Rita Ferreira has been one of the most intense and creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. She is a woman forged by ambition, haunted by doubt, and burdened by the weight of her past – a character who demanded that I explore the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength in ways I had never done before. Stepping into her world was both challenging and deeply rewarding, as Rita's journey mirrors the complexities we all face when confronting our own demons. Reuniting with Vikram, after the hugely successful Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, was like a homecoming, and I am profoundly grateful to Suresh, Amrit, and the entire team behind this series for entrusting me with such a richly layered and emotionally demanding role. Daldal holds a special place in my heart.”