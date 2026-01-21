/SS Rajamouli’s new Varanasi clip takes audiences into Lord Rama’s world; April 2026 release on the cards?

After making the world a fan of Baahubali and RRR, SS Rajamouli’s next big venture is Varanasi, starring superstar Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is expected to be grand in every sense.

In November, Rajamouli gave the world the first glimpse into the immersive world of Varanasi when he revealed the title of the film in the presence of the star cast. While the film’s release is still far away, the makers are making sure that fans remain excited and engaged with regular updates about the project.

Varanasi: When Will the Movie Release in Theatres?

After days of speculation suggesting that the makers would soon announce the film’s official release date, with many claiming it could release on the festival of Rama Navami in April, the makers finally dropped a short teaser on Wednesday ( Jan 21). The teaser was shared with the caption, “Coming in 2027.”

The teaser showcases a sequence set in Tretayuga, titled Lanka Nagaram, 7200 BCE. It features Lord Hanuman on a battlefield, with Lord Rama appearing at the end with singers chanting Rama in the voiceover. If the teaser has Lord Rama and it comes with a release caption, fans have speculated that the movie may release on the festival of Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Hindi Lord If reports are to be believed, the film will hit theatres on April 9, 2027.

It is expected that makers will reveal the exact date soon.

Varanasi teaser event

In Nov, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the movie with a grand teaser along with Mahesh Babu's first look at the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad, India. The event created a huge buzz across social media.