/India at Grammy Awards 2026: Anoushka Shankar, Shakti and Charu Suri leading nomination line-up

In addition to Indian artists making their mark on the big stage, several notable artists are also among the top nominees. Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nods, followed by Lady Gaga with seven, and both Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny with six nominations each.

Billie Eilish earned two nominations for her song Wildflower, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

However, for the 2026 Grammy Awards, the total number of nominations covers 95 categories, featuring hundreds of artists across various genres. One of the most prestigious nights is just one day away. Get yourself comfortable in the cosy corner at home and keep your fingers crossed for your favourite artist to win.