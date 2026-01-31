/India at Grammy Awards 2026: Anoushka Shankar, Shakti and Charu Suri leading nomination line-up

Following the Oscar nominations, get ready to witness yet another major event, the Grammy Awards. The 68th Annual Awards ceremony is set for February 1, 2026. Let's take a look at a few of the Indian musicians who continue to share the global stage, generating buzz online.
The 68th Grammy Awards will be held on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, continuing the strong trend of global recognition for Indian classical, fusion, and contemporary music. Following the Oscar nominations, the country will once again witness big wins for another prestigious award.
Perhaps this is big news for India, as Indian artists have once again secured a spot for the big night in a variety of categories, most notably Best Global Music and Contemporary Instrumental.
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ from 8:00 PM to 11:30 PM ET. While the Indian viewers can stream it live on JioHotstar and Star Movies starting at 6:30 am IST on February 2.
Anoushka Hemangini Shankar is a British-American sitar player and musician, as well as an occasional writer and actress. The artist has secured two nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Her EP Chapter III: We Return to Light, created with Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar, is nominated for Best Global Music Album, while the track Daybreak is nominated for Best Global Music Performance.
Charu Suri is an Indo-American jazz composer and pianist who gained popularity for her esteemed style of blending Indian ragas with jazz. Suri received her first-ever 2026 Grammy nomination for her album Shayan in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category. She is also recognised as a producer on Siddhant Bhatia's Sounds of Kumbha, which also earned a Global Music Album nomination.
Shakti, the legendary Indo-jazz fusion band featuring Shankar Mahadevan alongside John McLaughlin, bagged two nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards for their album Mind Explosion. The album is nominated for Best Global Music Album, and the track Sherni's Dream (Live) is nominated for Best Global Music Performance.
In addition to Indian artists making their mark on the big stage, several notable artists are also among the top nominees. Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nods, followed by Lady Gaga with seven, and both Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny with six nominations each.
Billie Eilish earned two nominations for her song Wildflower, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
However, for the 2026 Grammy Awards, the total number of nominations covers 95 categories, featuring hundreds of artists across various genres. One of the most prestigious nights is just one day away. Get yourself comfortable in the cosy corner at home and keep your fingers crossed for your favourite artist to win.