/Salman Khan-Arijit Singh 2014 feud explained: Why the singer once begged to retire with the actor’s song

Arijit Singh has shocked the entertainment industry as well as fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. Taking to Instagram, the vocalist revealed that he "will no longer be taking on new playback singing assignments," which broke the hearts of millions of listeners. Amid the buzz, a previous controversy of the singer has surfaced online regarding his fallout with Salman Khan that once saw Arijit Singh publicly apologizing to the actor.

Salman Khan-Arijit Singh feud explained

The feud started in 2014 at the Star Guild Awards, when Salman Khan, who was hosting the show, jokingly asked Arijit Singh if he had been sleeping when the singer went on stage to receive an award for Tum Hi Ho.

Singh, who visibly appeared exhausted, replied, "Aap logon ne sula diya"(You guys made me fall asleep). At the time, the joke was received as harmless banter on stage, but it reportedly didn’t go down well behind the scenes.

This led to years of speculation that the singer had made Salman Khan upset. What began as gossip then took the mainstage and several reports claimed that Arijit Singh’s songs were dropped from Salman Khan films, including Sultan’s track Jag Ghoomeya.

The singer reportedly had recorded the song, but it was Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's version that was chosen for the film. However, these claims were not officially confirmed.

Arijit Singh apologized publicly

The matter became viral in 2016 after Singh posted an apology on Facebook addressed to Salman Khan. The singer stated that he never intended to disrespect and requested not to remove his song from the Sultan. "Please don’t remove the song I sang for Sultan. Let me retire with that song in my library." The post was later deleted, but it surely sparked conversation among the netizens.

The feud continued for years, but Khan never addressed the matter publicly. Their relationship allegedly started repairing in 2023, when Singh sang two songs for Tiger 3. However, the real closure came in December 2025, when the actor finally broke his silence on the feud during a Bigg Boss 19 episode.

Khan admitted that it was a misunderstanding on his side and clarified that they are on good terms now. "Arijit aur main bahut achhe dost hai. Woh misunderstanding mere side se huyi thi,” Salman said.

Arijit Sing's final song was for Salman Khan