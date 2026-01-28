/'I’ve damaged my body myself:' Zakir Khan reveals genetic illness is the reason behind his break

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan sent a shockwave through his fans when he announced a long hiatus that could last up to five years.



On 20 Jan, the renowned Indian comedian shared his plans during a show in Hyderabad, where he revealed that he is putting his career on pause to focus on his health. Days after the show, Khan shared the exact reason behind his big decision to take a break.

Zakir Khan explains why he's taking a break from comedy: ‘Have damaged my body myself’

Zakir enjoys a following of millions across the globe, with fans going crazy for his live shows. Apart from stand-up comedy, he has also been working on several other projects, which have taken focus away from his health.

During an interview with Gulf News, Zakir shared how relentless work has taken a toll on his health, revealing that certain genetic illnesses run in his family and tend to surface after a particular age.

“I need to take care of my health. There are certain genetic illnesses in my family that tend to surface after a particular age. On top of that, I’ve damaged my body myself, sleeping for just two hours and then going on to meet thousands of people. Because the moment you land in a city, you immediately start meeting people,” Zakir said.

Zakir, the original Sakht Launda, has worked hard to achieve the success he enjoys today. Coming from a middle-class family in Indore, Khan, who was the first person in his family to explore the world of stand-up comedy, said he had to build a lot of bridges.

“When you are the first in your family to do something, you have to build a lot of bridges, so that the people who will come after don’t have to suffer the same things you did. And that’s what I’ve done for 10 years. As a result, in every city you have to have a little family, those who will come to your events, show you around, tell you about the place… make you feel ‘at home’,” he explains.

Khan has been working relentlessly for over 10 years. Speaking about the same, he said, “Relationships take work, time and effort. And so where will that time come from? For me, it’s from my sleeping schedule. But if you keep your foot on an escalator for 10 years, your body is bound to suffer,” he laughs.

Zakir Khan announces five-year break focusing on his health: ‘Till 2030 probably’

During his Hyderabad show, Zakir announced that he is taking a break for three to five years. Speaking to the audience, Zakir said,''I’m going on a long, long break. Probably till 2028–29, or even 2030. It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things.''