/'A voice that defined a generation': Netizens and celebrities express shock over Arijit Singh's retirement

And Just Like That… singer Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing. On Tuesday (28 January), Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing after a decade of making the world fall in love again and again with his swoon-worthy voice.

Taking to his X account, Arijit left the world stunned after announcing that he will no longer be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist.

In the post shared,''Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Soon after Arijit let the entire world know about his decision, his millions of fans, including several celebrities such as singer B Praak, Amaal Mallik, and others, expressed shock.

B Praak commented on Singh's post,“Fan For Life.''

Actor Lauren Gottlieb wrote, “Artistic freedom!! What a beautiful thing. Congratulations!! Excited to hear what’s to come.”

Amaal Mallik wrote, “So lost after hearing this….I don’t get it but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am & will always remain an @arijitsingh fan. If this is where it’s at, then make no mistake that film music will never be the same without you my bro. Grateful to be born in your era. #ArijitSingh."

With his voice, Arijit amassed a massive following, and millions are heartbroken over his decision to retire from playback singing.

Calling him GOAT (Great of all time), one netizen wrote,''No one literally no one can replace him in this universe. And this part for me is the best of Arijit Singh.‘’

Another fan of Arijit wrote that his voice still lives in every broken memory.

What's the reason behind retirement?

Arijit's decision to quit playback singing has left fans heartbroken and curious, wondering what led him to this point. Responding to fans, Singh wrote that there is not one reason behind this.