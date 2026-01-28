/Border 2 box office collection Day 5: How much did Sunny Deol's war drama earn on Tuesday

Sunny Deol's Border 2 continues to run successfully in Indian theatres and is heading towards the Rs 200 crore milestone. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film saw an explosive weekend and Republic Day that boosted its box-office numbers. Let's take a look at the Border 2 collection on Day 5.

Border 2 box office collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Border 2 collected around Rs 19.5 crore on Tuesday (Day 5), making the film's total nett collection in India approximately Rs 199.5 crore.

It opened with Rs 30 crore on Day 1, followed by a strong weekend that helped the film collect Rs 36-37 crore on Saturday and Rs 54 crore on Sunday. The earnings peaked on Republic Day with nearly Rs 59 crore on Monday.

However, on Day 5, Border 2 saw a dip in numbers due to weekdays, but its hold on the box office is still impressive. The Sunny Deol starrer has reportedly outperformed films like Fighter and Sky Force during the same holiday window.

Coming to global numbers, Border 2 has reportedly crossed Rs 250 crore in worldwide gross collections.

About Border 2

Anurag Singh's directorial is inspired by the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 iconic Border. The cast features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the lead, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in key roles.

The film showcases action sequences involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.